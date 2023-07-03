Who Got The Work

T. Cullen Wallace, Eric Meckley and Jody Barillare of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for X Corp., the business formerly known as Twitter, and owner Elon Musk in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The action was filed May 16 in Delaware District Court by Christensen & Dougherty and Kamerman, Uncyk, Soniker & Klein on behalf of six employees who were fired from Twitter after Musk's takeover. The plaintiffs claim that they were not paid contractually required severance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:23-cv-00528, Arnold et al v. X Corp. et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 03, 2023, 4:54 AM

