Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clark Hill on Monday removed a lawsuit against Direct ChassisLink Inc. to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the DeSimone Law Office on behalf of Mattie Arnold-Anderson. The case is 4:22-cv-03286, Arnold-Anderson v. Direct Chassislink, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 26, 2022, 11:29 AM