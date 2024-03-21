Who Got The Work

Daniel L. Colston of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard has entered an appearance for Arnold & Smith Law PLLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 15 in North Carolina Western District Court by Trego, Hines & Ladenheim on behalf of Arnold & Smith PLLC, accuses the defendant of using a mark confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Arnold & Smith' marks to sell legal services without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr., is 3:24-cv-00175, Arnold & Smith, PLLC v. Arnold & Smith Law, PLLC.

Legal Services

March 21, 2024, 10:51 AM

