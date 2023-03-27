Arnold & Porter Sets Record Revenue, But Profits Slipped as ...

News From Law.com

After topping $1 billion in revenue in 2021 for the first time, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer bested that mark in 2022 even as its net income declined by 7.9%, as the firm met market challenges, including economic factors, rising expenses and political dysfunction. But chairman Richard Alexander said 2022 was a "steady" year for the firm that reflected its resilience despite the challenges. The firm grew modestly during the year, boosting its head count by 3.7%.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 27, 2023, 10:06 AM

nature of claim: /