Arnold & Porter Sees Revenue and Profits Jump, with PEP Risi...

News From Law.com

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer hit a new firm record last year in its financial performance, growing gross revenue by 9.7% to $1.139 billion in 2023, while its profits per equity partner rose nearly 15% to $1.610 million after falling to $1.403 million in 2022. Even as the firm's full-time equivalent head count grew roughly 4% to 975 lawyers, Arnold & Porter's revenue per lawyer was up 5.2% to $1.168 million. The firm's single-tier equity partnership also grew in 2023 by 3.4% to roughly 303 equity partners. Overall, its net income skyrocketed nearly 19% in 2023 to $488.428 million.

Legal Services

February 06, 2024, 5:14 PM

nature of claim: /