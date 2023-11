News From Law.com

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has recruited yet another partner from Foley Hoag, Giselle Joffre, to its newly opened Boston office, as more Am Law 100 firms grow their life sciences and health care benches in Beantown to seize on business opportunities in the biotech sector.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 16, 2023, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /