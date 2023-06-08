Arnold & Porter Fills C-Suite Slot With Veteran Firm Markete...

News From Law.com

Jeff Berardi, a former chief marketing officer at K&L Gates who more recently worked in strategic consulting, has joined Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer as chief business development and marketing officer, as Big Law continues to focus on C-suite hires. Berardi, who moved to Arnold & Porter on Wednesday, came from strategic advisory firm Baretz+Brunelle, which combined in 2021 with Berardi Consulting, a firm Berardi founded. Before that, Berardi was chief marketing and communications officer at global management consulting firm Ankura, and earlier he spent more than 15 years at K&L Gates.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 08, 2023, 5:48 PM

nature of claim: /