News From Law.com

The infant formula manufacturing firm Perrigo has tapped attorneys from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer to defend against an antitrust class action accusing the company of having an "anticompetitive agreement" with Gerber to block competitors from entering the market of manufacturing and selling store-brand infant formula to U.S. retailers.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 11, 2024, 4:57 PM

nature of claim: /