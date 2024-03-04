Karen H. DuWaldt and Stephen J. Hensen of Jackson Kelly have entered appearances for UCH-MHS in a pending medical malpractice lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 18 in Colorado District Court by the Law Offices of J.M. Reinan on behalf of Lance Arnett, who contends that the defendant failed to asses Arnett's positioning after he developed pressure injuries while not being able to move. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, is 1:24-cv-00152, Arnett v. Uch-Mhs.
Health Care
March 04, 2024, 9:56 AM