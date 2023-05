Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Plunkett Cooney on Monday removed an insurance lawsuit against Allstate Vehicle and Property Co. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for April 2022 claims of property loss, was filed by Jim Kelly Law on behalf of Raphael Arnett. The case is 2:23-cv-11138, Arnett v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Raphael Arnett

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute