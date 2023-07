Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Floor and Decor Outlets of America to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Andre Anziani PLLC on behalf of Vicki Arndt. The case is 3:23-cv-01659, Arndt v. Floor and Decor Outlets of America Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 26, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Vicki Arndt

Plaintiffs

Trujillo Sanchez PC

defendants

Floor and Decor Outlets of America Inc

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims