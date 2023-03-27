Arnall, Womble Add Veteran Lawyers—and Other On the Move N...

News From Law.com

Law firms in Atlanta and elsewhere have continued to make new hires in March, with Arnall Golden Gregory and Womble Bond Dickinson among them. Atlanta-based Arnall announced the addition of three veteran lawyers for its Atlanta and Washington, D.C., offices, expanding the firm's intellectual property, litigation, corporate and entertainment law services. Beth B. Moore joins the Atlanta office as of counsel in the firm's corporate practice and entertainment and sports industry team.

District of Columbia

March 27, 2023, 12:17 PM

