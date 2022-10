News From Law.com

Atlanta-based Arnall Golden Gregory is among the latest law firms in the Southeast to bolster its real estate practice, adding three attorneys, including two partners. The firm announced Thursday the addition of partners Colleen Heibeck and Hemant Piduru, as well as counsel Kelly Mancini and law clerks Simran Ahluwalia and Nolen Moore.

Real Estate

October 17, 2022, 3:03 PM