Arnall Golden Gregorys Revenue Inches Upwards, While Profits...

Atlanta-based Arnall Golden Gregory reported nearly flat revenue growth, but still managed to report a record revenue number amid a year of rising salaries and a booming Atlanta market. The AM Law 200 firm raked in $143,779,000 in 2022, growing last year's revenue by $329,000 or 0.2%, which is actually the firm's lowest revenue growth rate in at least five years. The firm's managing partner Jonathan Eady said the results came back flat because of the timing of some consequential deals that landed just before and after 2022.

February 14, 2023, 3:24 PM