Arnall Golden Gregory grew its revenue and profits per partner at a modest pace in 2023, with the firm's health care practice helping to drive growth. The Atlanta-founded firm also grew its nonequity tier by 38%, up to 61 partners, while shrinking its equity tier by 10%, down to 44 partners.

March 15, 2024, 12:35 PM

