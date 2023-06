News From Law.com

On June 21, Arnall Golden Gregory's Asian Legal Professionals Committee hosted a happy hour event featuring special guest Howard Hsu at the firm's office in Atlanta. Hsu is the owner of Sweet Auburn BBQ, a restaurant with locations in Atlanta and McDonough that blends traditional-style barbecue with an Asian twist. Anuj Desai, the firm's head of trademarks and co-chair of the committee, conducted an interview with Hsu.

June 27, 2023, 10:31 AM

