Earlier this month, Arnall Golden Gregory in Atlanta hosted two events to celebrate diversity. First, the firm's LGBTQ+ Committee kicked off Pride Month with a celebratory Pride happy hour. It hosted Arnall attorneys and staff, LGBTQ+ members of legal community and allies in a joyful showing of pride. Second, the firm's diversity, equity & inclusion committee took its 2023 summer associates on a bike tour highlighting Atlanta's journey for civil rights.

June 22, 2023, 1:31 PM

