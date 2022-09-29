Arnall Golden, Adding 2 Litigation Partners, Sees Growing De...

News From Law.com

With Arnall Golden Gregory bringing on two health care litigation partners, the law firm sees growing demand in the space and anticipates more litigation opportunities in the upcoming months. Richard Collins and Damon Eisenbrey started at the Atlanta-based firm this month as partners, after the lawyers relocated from 25-attorney litigation firm Callahan & Blaine in California. They are among the latest laterals in health care law, highlighting the business and headcount growth in these Big Law practices, especially among Southeast law firms, in the wake of the pandemic.

Health Care

September 29, 2022, 2:08 PM