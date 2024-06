News From Law.com

A New Mexico law firm representing diesel fuel consumers filed the latest in a series of lawsuits brought against domestic independent shale producers, alleging they conspired to keep prices high. The antitrust action filed in New Mexico District Court seeks nationwide class action status and seeks damages against eight crude oil producers. The lawsuit was spotted on Law.com Radar.

Energy

June 14, 2024, 2:24 PM

