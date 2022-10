Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ryan Smith & Carbine on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Cincinnati Insurance Co. and NFP Property and Casualty Services to Vermont District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over water damage claims, was filed by Ward & Towle Law on behalf of Kenneth Armstrong. The case is 2:22-cv-00185, Armstrong v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 6:02 PM