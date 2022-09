Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Goodleap LLC and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Thomas D. Pigott on behalf of Tyrone Armstrong. The case is 3:22-cv-01721, Armstrong v. Power Home Solar, LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

September 26, 2022, 6:23 PM