Who Got The Work

Steven D. Lehner of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for Life Insurance Co. of North America in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to the denial of long-term disability benefits, was filed Dec. 13 in Florida Middle District Court by the Nation Law Firm on behalf of Chad Armstrong. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:23-cv-02848, Armstrong v. Life Insurance Company of North America.

Insurance

January 29, 2024, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Chad Armstrong

Plaintiffs

Nation Law Firm

defendants

Life Insurance Company of North America

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations