Who Got The Work

Luke St. Germain and Douglas M. Kleeman of Phelps Dunbar have stepped in to defend Markel subsidiary Evanston Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Ida and Zeta, was filed Oct. 26 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Nykita Armstrong. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, is 2:22-cv-04162, Armstrong v. Evanston Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 10, 2022, 11:03 AM