New Suit - Contract

Evanston Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Virginia-based insurance and investment company Markel, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Ida and Zeta, was filed by Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Nykita Armstrong. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04162, Armstrong v. Evanston Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 10:51 AM