BMW was hit with a consumer class action Friday in New Jersey District Court over an alleged defect in the coolant line of certain 2017-2021 vehicle models. The suit, filed by Sauder Schelkopf LLC, contends that defective cooling systems cause overheating that results in stalling or sudden engine failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03046, Armstrong v. BMW Of North America, LLC et al.

June 02, 2023, 5:06 PM

