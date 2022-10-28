Armstrong Teasdale Partner Beats Philadelphia Firms Lawsuit ...

News From Law.com

It was a good day for an Armstrong Teasdale partner. A three-judge Superior Court panel was split Thursday as to whether a lawyer's threat to disclose a confidential settlement agreement could provide sufficient basis for a lawsuit against him and his law firm. The majority—led by Judge Daniel McCaffery and joined by Judge Victor Stabile—said because Armstrong Teasdale's Richard Scheff did not follow through on his threat, the plaintiffs could not demonstrate that they suffered any actual harm from his actions.

Pennsylvania

October 28, 2022, 4:50 PM