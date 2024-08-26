Armstrong Teasdale Loses 10 Real Estate Attorneys to Fox Rot...

News From Law.com

Armstrong Teasdale has lost a group of ten condominium and cooperative housing attorneys to Fox Rothschild, compounding Armstrong's cumulative loss of 70 attorneys over the course of the first half of 2024.The group, led by Armstrong Teasdale condominium and cooperative housing practice co-leader Howard Schechter, includes partners Andrew Brucker, Dale Degenshein, Peter Massa, Julie Schechter, and Eric Wohl, as well as two counsel, two associates, four paralegals, and two support staff.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 26, 2024, 5:04 PM