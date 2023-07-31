Armstrong Teasdale Lets Go Of 24 Staff, 11 Lawyers | Law.com...

News From Law.com

Midwest-born firm Armstrong Teasdale is eliminating 24 staff positions and letting go of 11 attorneys, leaders at the firm said via a spokesperson Monday. The reduction in workforce amounts to 6% of staff members and nearly 3% of lawyers at the firm, leaders at Armstrong Teasdale said in an email. Attorney reductions come as a result of a "review of productivity and performance," firm leaders said. Meanwhile, firm leaders explained the reduction in staff as a result of "proactively working to evolve the way Armstrong Teasdale is run."

Legal Services

July 31, 2023, 5:51 PM

nature of claim: /