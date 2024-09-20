Armstrong Teasdale Faced Regulatory Inquiry Before Shutterin...

News From Law.com International

Just weeks before announcing the closure of its London office, Armstrong Teasdale's London-based compliance officer was fined by the Solicitors Regulation Authority for failing to implement anti-money laundering procedures at the firm.The St. Louis-based Am Law 200 firm had a short tenure in London, announcing in July that it would be cutting ties with its U.K. subsidiary after just three years. Armstrong Teasdale initially launched in the U.K. in 2021 with the acquisition of Kerman & Co. and assigned Kerman corporate attorney Daniel O'Connell to lead the firm's efforts in the U.K., eventually launching a Dublin-based office in 2022.

