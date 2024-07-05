Armstrong Teasdale Ex-DEI Leader Sues Firm Over Discriminati...

News From Law.com

A former DEI professional is suing Armstrong Teasdale after allegedly being terminated by the firm in early 2023, describing numerous instances of race and gender-based discrimination perpetuated by the firm's former managing partner, Patrick Rasche, and several other firm leaders. The complaint, filed on June 30 in the St. Louis, Missouri, circuit court by former vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion Sonji Young, claims that leaders at the firm impeded her efforts to push forward various diversity initiatives, and cites a larger pattern of racism at the firm.

July 05, 2024, 1:42 PM