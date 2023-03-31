Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard on Friday removed a franchise lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bass Sox Mercer on behalf of nearly 50 car dealerships, accuses Ford of violating North Carolina's 'Licensing Law' by threatening to cancel the plaintiffs' franchise agreements unless they comply with Ford's new 'Model e Electric Vehicle Program.' The case is 5:23-cv-00167, Armstrong Ford Inc. et al. v. Ford Motor Co.

Automotive

March 31, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Armstrong Ford, Inc.

Asheboro Ford, Inc.

Boyd Brothers Ford, Inc.

Capital Ford Of Charlotte, Inc.

Capital Ford Of Lillington, Inc.

Capital Ford Of Wilmington, LLC

Capital Ford, Inc.

Cella Ford, Inc.

Central Ford, Inc.

Champion Ford Lincoln, Inc.

Cloninger Ford Of Morganton, Inc.

Cloninger Ford, Inc.

County Motor Company, Inc.

Crescent Ford, Inc.

Crossroads Ford Lincoln Of Sanford, Inc.

Crossroads Ford Lincoln Of Southern Pines, Inc.

Crossroads Ford Of Dunn-Benson, Inc.

Crossroads Ford Of Fuquay-Varina, Inc.

Crossroads Ford Of Henderson, Inc.

Crossroads Ford Of Indian Trail, Inc.

Crossroads Ford Of Kernersville, Inc.

Crossroads Ford Of Lumberton, Inc.

Crossroads Ford Of Wake Forest, Inc.

Crossroads Ford, Inc.

Deacon Jones Ford-Lincoln, Inc.

Dt of Havelock, LLC d/b/a Riverside Ford

Egolf Ford Of Brevard, LLC

Fairlane Automotive LLC

Feyer Ford And Lincoln, Inc.

Feyer Ford Of Edenton, Inc.

Feyer Ford, Inc.

Green Ford, LLC

Hastings Ford, Inc.

Ken Wilson Ford, Inc.

Lookout Ford, Inc.

Pilot Mountain Ford, Inc.

Premier Ford Lincoln Mercury, Inc.

Ray Motor Company, Inc.

Sale Ford, LLC

Sanders Ford, Inc.

Scenic Motors, Inc.

Stanley County Automotive, LLC

Stearns Ford, Inc.

Tri-City Ford, Inc.

Welford Harris, Inc.

Wynn Odom Ford, Inc.

defendants

Ford Motor Company

defendant counsels

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract