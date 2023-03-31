Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard on Friday removed a franchise lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bass Sox Mercer on behalf of nearly 50 car dealerships, accuses Ford of violating North Carolina's 'Licensing Law' by threatening to cancel the plaintiffs' franchise agreements unless they comply with Ford's new 'Model e Electric Vehicle Program.' The case is 5:23-cv-00167, Armstrong Ford Inc. et al. v. Ford Motor Co.

Automotive

March 31, 2023, 6:16 PM

