Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith and Crowe & Dunlevy on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield and HCSC to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, which challenges a denial of coverage for proton beam therapy to treat pancreatic cancer, was filed by Whitten Burrage and Franden Farris Quillin Goodnight Roberts + Ward on behalf of Kay S. Armstrong and Timothy S. Armstrong. The case is 4:22-cv-00377, Armstrong et al. v. Health Care Service Corp. et al.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 7:53 PM