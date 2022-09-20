New Suit - Employment

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, and Zachry Industrial Inc. were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The court case was brought by Lunsford, Baskin & Priebe on behalf of the estate of Dexter Armstead. The court case accuses the defendants of failing to inform the decedent of the safety risks of the job and that supplemental oxygen would be necessary to perform the work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00653, Armstead v. BASF Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 20, 2022, 7:28 PM