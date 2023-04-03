New Suit - Employment

Costco Wholesale was sued Monday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by the Law Office of Christopher J. Smith on behalf of a former employee, who asserts that Costco placed him on unpaid leave after he requested accommodation for his anxiety and phobia related to driving yard trucks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00898, Armijo v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Armijo

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Christopher J. Smith, LLC

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA