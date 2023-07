Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Skelton & Hochuli on Friday removed a lawsuit against Cardinal Logistics Management Corp. and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Begum & Cowen on behalf of Richard Armijo and Zooila Armijo. The case is 1:23-cv-00573, Armijo et al v. Cardinal Logistics Management Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 07, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Armijo

Zooila Armijo

defendants

AON Risk Services Southwest, Inc.

Cardinal Logistics Management Corporation

Phillip E. Johnson

defendant counsels

Jones Skelton & Hochuli

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims