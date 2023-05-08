New Suit - Trade Secrets

Alliant Insurance Services and Brian King, a former agent for competitor Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, were hit with a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit in Washington Western District Court on Monday. The court case, filed by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on behalf of Armfield, Harrison & Thomas and BRP Colleague, accuses the defendants of conspiring to misappropriate confidential information in order to solicit clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00666, Armfield Harrison & Thomas, LLC et al v. King et al.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 5:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Armfield Harrison & Thomas, LLC

Brp Colleague, Inc.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Alliant Insurance Services Inc

Brian King

nature of claim: 880/