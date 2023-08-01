New Suit - Civil Rights

Davis Graham & Stubbs and the American Civil Liberties filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Colorado District Court targeting the FBI, the City of Colorado Springs and certain police officers. The suit, brought on behalf of the Chinook Center and Jacqueline Armendariz, accuses the defendants of targeting activists who participated in a housing rights march two years ago by performing unconstitutional search and seizures and engaging in other forms of harassment. The case is 1:23-cv-01951, Armendariz et al v. City of Colorado Springs et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 01, 2023, 2:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Chinook Center

Jacqueline Armendariz

Plaintiffs

Davis Graham & Stubbs

Aclu Of Colorado

defendants

B.K. Steckler

City of Colorado Springs

Daniel Summey

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Jason S Otero

Roy A Ditzler

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation