New Suit - Contract

Armcorp Construction filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Eagle Mechanical, Auto-Owners Insurance and EMC Insurance on Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses Eagle Mechanical of negligent and incomplete performance under a subcontract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02436, Armcorp Construction Inc. v. Eagle Mechanical Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 20, 2022, 6:06 PM