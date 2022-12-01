New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-07543, Armas v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 01, 2022, 12:08 PM