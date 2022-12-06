New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action on Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Bursor & Fisher, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01726, Armas et al. v. RealPage Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 06, 2022, 4:31 PM