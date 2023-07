New Suit - Consumer Class Action

DRiV Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer, was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Johnson, TFPC and Sahrbeck PC, alleges that a defective ball joint sold by the defendant breaks under stress, creating a risk of wheel separation from the vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11745, Armas et al. v. DRiV Inc.

Automotive

July 20, 2023, 5:22 PM

Jason Buskey

Sara Armas

Miller Johnson

defendants

DriV Inc

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims