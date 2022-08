Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by Whyte PLLC on behalf of Armando Montelongo Companies. The case is 5:22-cv-00892, Armando Montelongo Companies v. Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 5:09 PM