New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Armadillo Hotel Group. The suit targets two former Armadillo employees, Southeastern Disaster Relief Services and other defendants for allegedly misappropriating confidential information, including pricing proposals, analysis of competing technology, engineer drawings and customer contact information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00841, Armadillo Hotel Group, LLC v. Harris et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 18, 2022, 7:08 PM