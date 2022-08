New Suit - Trademark

Qualcomm and its subsidiary NuVia Inc. were slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor on behalf of Arm Ltd., accuses the defendants of failing to comply with post-termination obligations of a contract by the unauthorized use of ARM marks in connection with semiconductor chips. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01146, Arm Ltd. v. Qualcomm Inc. et al.