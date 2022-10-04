Arlington Cop Killing: Trial Court Cannot Grant Summary Judg...

News From Law.com

In an Arlington police shooting where the subject was allegedly killed while unarmed in a parked car and in a chokehold, a federal appeals court said the district court erred in dismissing the estate's claim. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit found the officer, Craig Roper, was not yet entitled to qualified immunity and remanded a wrongful death suit to the U.S. Northern District of Texas for further proceedings. However, the Fifth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of claims brought by three other persons who were in the car during the incident, finding they could not bring claims as bystanders.

