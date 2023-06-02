Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Northfield/Northland Insurance to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Nunley Wheelock P.C. on behalf of Arlene's Truck Salvage, centers on alleged property damage arising from a sink hole and soil movement by a third party. The case is 2:23-cv-11314, Arlene's Truck Salvage, a Michigan limited liability company v. Northfield/Northland Insurance Company, a Michigan foreign insurance company.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 12:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Arlene's Truck Salvage, a Michigan limited liability company

defendants

Northfield/Northland Insurance Company, a Michigan foreign insurance company

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute