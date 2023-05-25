Lawyers at Friday Eldredge & Clark on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners and Election Systems & Software LLC to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Republican congressional candidate Conrad Reynolds and other plaintiffs, seeks to enjoin the use of ESS's ExpressVote ballot-marking device and DS200 electronic tabulator in future Arkansas elections. According to the complaint, the tabulator unlawfully reads a bar code printed on top of a voter's completed ballot instead of reading the voter's actual handwritten selections. The complaint was filed by the Lancaster Law Firm. The case is 4:23-cv-00479, Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative Inc. et al. v. Thurston et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
May 25, 2023, 4:42 PM