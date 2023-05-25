Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Friday Eldredge & Clark on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners and Election Systems & Software LLC to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Republican congressional candidate Conrad Reynolds and other plaintiffs, seeks to enjoin the use of ESS's ExpressVote ballot-marking device and DS200 electronic tabulator in future Arkansas elections. According to the complaint, the tabulator unlawfully reads a bar code printed on top of a voter's completed ballot instead of reading the voter's actual handwritten selections. The complaint was filed by the Lancaster Law Firm. The case is 4:23-cv-00479, Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative Inc. et al. v. Thurston et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 25, 2023, 4:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative Inc

Conrad Reynolds

Donnie Scroggins

Plaintiffs

The Lancaster Law Firm

defendants

Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners

Election Systems and Software LLC

John Thurston

defendant counsels

Arkansas Attorney General'S Office

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

nature of claim: 890/