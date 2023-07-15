Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Day on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dominican Sisters of the Third Order of St. Dominic Congregation of the Holy Cross and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Jeff Anderson & Associates on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, centers on the church's sexual abuse of children. The case is 2:23-cv-05375, Ark515 Doe v. Dominican Sisters of the Third Order of St. Dominic Congregation of the Holy Cross a/k/a The Sisters of the Order of Saint Dominic et al.

New York

July 15, 2023, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Ark515 Doe

defendants

Does 1-5

Dominican Sisters of the Third Order of St. Dominic Congregation of the Holy Cross a/k/a The Sisters of the Order of Saint Dominic

Maria Regina a/k/a Maria Regina Diocesan High School, Uniondale

Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Sisters of the Cross and Passion

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims