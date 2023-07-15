Attorneys at Jones Day on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dominican Sisters of the Third Order of St. Dominic Congregation of the Holy Cross and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Jeff Anderson & Associates on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, centers on the church's sexual abuse of children. The case is 2:23-cv-05375, Ark515 Doe v. Dominican Sisters of the Third Order of St. Dominic Congregation of the Holy Cross a/k/a The Sisters of the Order of Saint Dominic et al.
New York
July 15, 2023, 9:54 AM