Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Day on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Holy Family Diocesan High School to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Jeff Anderson & Associates on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, centers on the church's sexual abuse of children. The case is 2:23-cv-05374, Ark457 Doe v. Holy Family a/k/a Holy Family Diocesan High School et al.

New York

July 15, 2023, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Ark457 Doe

defendants

Does 1-5

Holy Family a/k/a Holy Family Diocesan High School

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims