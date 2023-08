News From Law.com

The Arizona Supreme Court weighed what happens to personal injury settlement proceeds when a party divorces, and held that a couple's multimillion-dollar settlement agreement with a pacemaker manufacturer did not amount to a post-nuptial agreement and that the bulk of the money, roughly $4.2 million, should be considered community property.

Arizona

August 24, 2023, 1:06 PM

nature of claim: /